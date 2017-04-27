Open day at fire station and museum

Mansfield Fire Station will be welcoming the public this weekend as part of a special open day, which is twinned with an event at the neighbouring Mansfield Fire Museum.

The event, on Sunday April 30, promises to be a fun day out for all the family and gives local residents the opportunity to meet their local firefighter crew and have a look around a modern day fire station, at the same time as being able to learn more about the history of the fire and rescue service at the museum.

There will be a range of practical fire and rescue service demonstrations during the day, as well as a number of stalls and displays.

Refreshments will also be on offer throughout the course of the event – which is free to attend.

Mansfield station manager, Martin Bills, said: “We’re really pleased that we have been able to open up the station doors once again for what promises to be a fantastic open day this weekend.

“We’re also really pleased that the Mansfield Fire Museum will be hosting an open event on the same day – meaning that not only can people have a look round a modern fire station, they can also have a look at some historical fire and rescue service displays too.

“Having both the station and the museum open at the same time, in the same place, provides a really unique opportunity for local residents and I really hope as many people as possible come and see us.

“A lot of hard work has been put in to ensure that it is a great day for all ages, young and old.

“We’re really looking forward to it!”

Both the station and museum are based in the same place, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, NG19 6AB – and the doors will be open from 11am until 4pm.

Parking is not available on the site. However, visitors are able to park in the nearby Mansfield Civic Centre car park on Chesterfield Road South, NG19 7BH.

The event is part of BBC Radio Nottingham’s Big Day Out. Other local locations taking part in the county wide event on Sunday include Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum (10 am to 4 pm) and Newstead Abbey 12 midday to 4 pm).

For full details see http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/radionottingham/pdf/big-day-out-2017-bbc-radio-nottingham.pdf