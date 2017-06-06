A Forest Town man has described the incredible evening that Manchester came together to honour the victims of a suicide bomber.

Mitch Clifford was one of the 50,000-strong crowd at the One Love concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday evening.

Mitch Clifford and Natalie Wright. The pair were not at the Ariana Grande concert which was targeted by a suicide bomber but wanted to pay their respects to those who died and stand up to terrorism by attending.

The 28-year-old bought tickets to attend the benefit concert with friend Natalie Wright as he has family from Manchester and wanted to do his bit to raise money for the victims and stand up to terrorism.

He said: “I’ve never cried so much in my life. It’s still raw. I was enjoying myself but it was so emotional. The music felt like it was secondary, I just wanted to be part of it because I have family from Manchester so it’s close to my heart and it’s a home away from home.”

Mitch told your Chad people queuing clapped as victims of the bombing walked past them into the ground.

He said:“There were people going past in wheelchairs and that’s when it really hit home. Everyone in the queue was clapping for them. It was amazing.

“Everyone wanted to have a good time, there was a real community spirit.

“People coming together like this is how we can fight terrorism.”

Ariana Grande delivered her promise to return to Manchester after a suicide bomber killed 22 people leaving her concert on May 22.

The line-up also included performances from Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Mitch, who is a huge Oasis fan said he “lost it” when Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance.

“I was bouncing around, I couldn’t believe it. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place.”

Mitch said after the concert ended he shook hands with members of the police force outside the venue.

“I just wanted to say thank you, “ he said, “because they made me feel so safe. It was the least I could do.”

Mitch and Natalie also visited a mural painted by graffiti artist Russell Meeham , also know as ‘Qubek’ to pay their respects to the victims.

The image of 22 Manchester worker bees has been painted on a wall on the side of the Koffee Pot building in the heart of the Northern Quarter.

Each bee, pictured swarming around a honey heart, represents one of the innocent people killed in the attack.