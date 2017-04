Fire chiefs are treating a blaze which ‘destroyed’ one car and ‘damaged’ another as deliberate.

Firefighters were called to Berry Hill Road just before 2am on Tuesday to a possible building blaze.

On arrival, fire chiefs found the two cars ‘well alight’.

One car was ‘destroyed’ while the other was ‘damaged’ from the flames, the fire service said.

Fire chiefs used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.

The stop message was received just before 2.30am.