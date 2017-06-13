One-armed Mansfield lorry driver admits killing girl and unborn brother

A one-armed Mansfield lorry driver has admitted crashing into a car killing a three-year-old girl, her unborn brother and seriously injuring their mother.

Thomas Hunter, 59, crashed his truck into the back of a car that pregnant Collette Wiggin and her daughter Isla were travelling in.

Isla suffered serious brain injuries in the crash and died two days later.

Her 31-year-old mother suffered a broken neck and lost her unborn son - whom the family had already named Harry.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2016, on the northbound carriageway of the A34 at Hinksey Hill, Oxford, and involved a total of seven vehicles.

Hunter was charged with the offences on December 5 last year.

Senior Investigating Officer Sgt Beth Walton of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a senseless collision which has devastated a family through the loss of Isla and baby Harry.

“I would like to commend them for the courage they have shown throughout the police investigation and court process, which has been incredibly difficult for them.

“I am pleased that Hunter has pleaded guilty and will be convicted.

“This collision has affected so many lives due to a lack of action taken by one person - Thomas Hunter. He could have prevented this from happening and from such devastation being caused to so many.”

Hunter will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 17 July,