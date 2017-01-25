Olympic Games company makes gold-medal move to new factory

A thriving Ashfield-based company that contributed to the success of the Olympic Games in London has moved to a new factory after spending more than £800,000 on refurbishments.

Metal railings and metal gates manufacturer Alpha Rail had outgrown its dilapidated, former premises in Kirkby and was having to use temporary buildings for its offices.

But now it has switched to purposely-designed headquarters at Nunn Brook Rise on The County Estate in Huthwaite, which spans more than 16,000 square feet of floor space and two-storey office space.

And the firm, which has worked on such prestigious projects as the athletes’ village for London 2012, is confident the move will improve production and attract more business.

“The new factory reflects the quality of product we manufacture,” said sales director Phil Ball. “The increase in production capacity and speed in which we can now put metalwork through each fabrication process will enable us to promote our expertise further.

“Hopefully, it will increase the number of commercial projects we do for public sector organisations, building contractors, landscape architects and civil engineers, and fencing and landscape contractors.”

Alpha Rail, which employs more than 40 staff and has a turnover of £3 million, is one of the UK leaders in its field. It has also been involved in work at major sporting venues such as the Kia Oval cricket ground in London, in housing regeneration schemes and school playground redevelopments.

Projects closer to home have included the Hucknall town centre improvement scheme and the £5.2 million renovation of the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham.