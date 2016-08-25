Ollie Palmer looks to put one over former club Mansfield Town

Ollie Palmer says he is looking to silence the Mansfield Town boo-boys.

Palmer hit the winner when the two sides last faced off at Brisbane Road and is hoping for lightning to strike twice.

Flop Palmer scored just seven times in 54 appearances for Mansfield, but got his season up and running with a goal against Grimsby Town last weekend.

He told the EastLondon Advertiser: “The Mansfield fans stopped singing after about 50 minutes once I scored so we’ll see if we can do that again, but maybe a little bit sooner.

“It will probably be a different experience playing against Mansfield, I get a bit of stick from their fans where as these supporters at Grimsby appreciated me a lot more

“The result at Grimsby does give the boys confidence and it’s important to get back-to-back wins and climb up the league table. If you can win at places like Grimsby, a tough place to come, it’s brilliant.”

