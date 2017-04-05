Ollerton headbutt threat risked jail

An Ollerton man who made to headbutt his ex-partner’s mother then kissed her on the nose “to wind her up” has been spared jail.

“Things got out of control” when Nathan Byrne went into a garage on Walesby Lane, Ollerton, on January 26, to look for a television with the woman, said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

“He made stabbing gestures at the car tyres and blocked her path,” she said.

“He came up to her, nose to nose, and she felt really intimidated by him.”

Bryne made to headbutt her, but then kissed her.

“The incident left her feeling upset and shocked,” said Ms Reynolds.

“She wants him to keep away from herself, and her daughter, and leave them alone.

“He always appears aggressive. They had been living in fear of him for months.”

The court heard that Byrne appeared at his partner’s grandfather’s house to visit his four-year-old son.

Police were called and a small amount of cannabis was found on him.

Byrne, 33, of Bentinck Close, admitted common assault and possession of the Class B drug when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

His relationship with his victim’s daughter ended two years ago and he was convicted of assaulting her in 2016.

He received a community order, which expires in February 2018.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he “admitted kissing her to wind her up.”

She said Byrne, a builder, was hard working, but had been homeless at the time of the offence, which was “borne out of frustration.”

He was given an 18 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from contacting his ex-partner, her mother and her grandfather for two years.

He was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £115 victim surcharge.