HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning May 6.

ARIES (March 21 - April 21)

Your financial and career prospects look good. This is a great time to ask for a raise, apply for a job or seek a promotion. If you’re not looking for work, you might be appointed to a prominent public role. Bringing order to a chaotic group will be a good use of your leadership skills. Money from an inheritance, refund or legal settlement will help you invest in a business expansion or equipment upgrade. You can get a great deal if you put your mind to it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You’ll get an opportunity to share your expertise with people who are eager to learn. You’ll gain just as much from them as they will from you. If you’re a student of any age you will find it is easier than you thought to assimilate knowledge. In the long run this will open doors for you, personally and professionally. A marriage or business partnership will reach a turning point. Living overseas or signing foreign investors is possible. Broaden your horizons.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A loving and supportive relationship gives you the strength to overcome any problem. You’re tired of being held hostage by fear. Getting treatment for an addiction, confronting a bully or forgiving a past transgression will give you some forward momentum. A job will come to a satisfactory conclusion, putting more money in your bank account. Use this windfall to take an exotic vacation. It isn’t healthy for a curious person like you to stay rooted to one spot.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Working with a partner will help you realise a cherished dream. While you focus on human relations, they will handle the financial aspect of things. Dividing your duties will help you achieve an important goal in record time. Finishing a creative project will give you a spiritual lift. Don’t be surprised when several admirers come forward, seeking to win your heart. You’re so attractive when you’re exercising your artistic abilities. You’ve become a love magnet.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

You will get a big boost from keeping fit and trying to live a healthy lifestyle. Be ready to overhaul your way of living to promote wellness. Cutting certain foods from your diet or going to bed at an earlier time will be a temporary annoyance that brings almost immediate relief. Signing off a property deal will take a huge weight from your shoulders. At long last, you’ll have time to enjoy yourself and do all the thing that have been put on hold until a deal was signed.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

You’ll attract fame and acclaim for an eye-catching creative project. It feels great to be recognised for your hard work. If you’re single, you won’t be for long. An appreciative admirer will begin courting you. This will be a powerful love match, as you have a great deal in common. Good news about a family or community matter will cause you to heave a huge sigh of relief. Now that this issue has been laid to rest, you can go on a well-deserved vacation.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A kind hearted relative will give you a gift of money. Use this windfall to make a down payment on a home or car. Establishing long term financial security will give you more time to work on creative projects such as beginning to create a warm, comfortable environment that becomes a haven from public life. Any extra cash will sweeten the pot, helping you buy tasteful furniture and furnishings. Take time selecting items that compliment your style.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Sharing your thoughts in a public will make you more popular than ever. People love the impassioned way you promote favourite causes. That’s because you make others believe in the possibility of change. A pervasive sense of optimism is lifting, inspiring others to make the world a better place. After working long and hard for a partner’s benefit, you can satisfy your own needs. Get a spa treatment, splash out on new clothes or enjoy a few days away.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Your resourceful use of money gives you an edge over the competition. It’s easier to relax and have fun when you’re not worrying about cash problems. Many of your friends have leveraged their futures out of a desire to lead lavish lifestyles. You’ve avoided this trap. If you’ve been thinking about scaling back your work schedule, this would be a good time to do so. Spending more time on a humanitarian endeavour will lift your spirits.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

The power of your personality can pave the way for new opportunities. Going overseas, taking an advanced course or taking on a new responsible role are all possibilities. This experience will introduce you to new ideas that make you excited about the future. A group project will come to a successful conclusion. Don’t be surprised when you’re named most valuable player. People respect your ability to create order and boost morale.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Sometimes we all have painful emotions to deal with. You no longer have the option of sweeping an upsetting situation under the carpet. Get ready to confront a person who is engaging in hurtful behaviour. Once they see you won’t put up with their nonsense, they will back down. Several people will come forward to congratulate your courageous behaviour. A prize, promotion or bonus will be awarded for you. You are valued as a person.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Friends in high places will boost your future prospects. If you’ve been looking for work, ask an influential person to write you a reference. Their praise will pave the way to a great job. Are you looking for love? Someone with an extensive social network will offer to set you up on a date. Accept this generous offer; your friend has good instincts about who will make the perfect partner for you. Coming home from a trip will be comforting. Enjoy quiet time at home.