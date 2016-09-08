Children ‘go down the rabbit hole’ at special tea party

Tea party-goers made a very important date at the weekend, as they enjoyed a special Alice in Wonderland Day bonanza.

Willow Tree Farm’s community education centre, in Langwith Road, Shirebrook, opened its doors for children to tumble down the rabbit hole and enjoy a mad day of fun, complete with a colourful tea party, the Queen of Hearts’ throne room and giant garden.

Mad Hatter Dave Graham and Alice in Wonderland, Alexy Bower, welcomed families to the farm as staff hope to raise funds for an ongoing regeneration project including a new adventure play area, woodland development and building restoration.