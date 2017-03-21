New research has revealed just 16 per cent of parents score full marks in an 11 Plus quiz.

Are you as smart as an 11-year-old? That’s the question we’re asking you today. In a recent survey by Explore Learning, just over one in ten (16 per cent) parents scored a confident 100 per cent while a quarter (25 per cent) of parents failed to achieve even 50 per cent - a testament to the level of ability and skill that is required to pass the challenging entrance exams. 11 Plus style exams cover a range of styles of questioning including verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, numerical reasoning and literacy skills. But how will you fare? Here are six questions taken from the 11 Plus to find out if you are as smart as an 11-year-old...