Notts singer to play at Brit Awards after party

Singing superstar Becca B is set to perform at the exclusive Brits after party, rubbing shoulders with pop royalty.

The singer from Rainworth, real name Rebecca Baker, has been going from strength to strength since she released her debut single last year

Her track with DJ & radio host Damon Hess, 'Ready & Waiting 'went up to number three on the Upfront UK Club chart in January, and even beat Robin Shultz & David Guetta.

Read more:

Mansfield singer Becca B is ready for success

Now the singer is confirmed as an 'official performer' at the swanky Red Carpet event on February 22.

Guests at last years exclusive event included Ellie Goulding, Robert Pattinson, Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger.

Rebecca said: "I'm absolutely stunned I have a UK number three - it's an amazing start to 2017.

"Now I'm singing and have been confirmed at the Brits after party!"

Show your support for our local talent here:

Twitter @becca_official

Instagram beccabofficial

Facebook becca b (official fan page)

Snapchat beccab3210