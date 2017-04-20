Notts kids told to ‘speak out’ about abuse

Thousands of Nottinghamshire children will be reached by a campaign to get them to speak out, after it is revealed two children in every classroom suffer abuse.

Lidl UK has joined forces with the NSPCC to support the Speak Out! Stay Safe campaign, which encourages youngsters to open up about their problems. The supermarket chain is committed to raising £3 million over the next three years for the charity’s Schools Service.

In 2015/16 the NSPCC visited 144 primary schools across Nottinghamshire, delivering interactive workshops and assemblies to 10,817 pupils.

In the past year the service has expanded to include key stage one children and with Lidl UK’s support, the NSPCC will be looking to reach every primary school in the country.

Emma Grishin, Schools Service area coordinator for Nottinghamshire, said: “We are delighted that Lidl UK have chosen us as their charity partner. Their support means we will be able to train enough volunteers to deliver our schools service to every primary school in the UK, enabling us to reach one million children with crucial advice on how to stay safe and happy.

“This is especially important when you consider that two children in every classroom have suffered some form of abuse, a state of affairs that is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.”

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl UK, said: “Lidl UK is at the heart of communities across the country. We, therefore, feel proud that we are in a position to give back to those local communities by enabling the NSPCC to expand its Schools Service to every primary school in the UK.”