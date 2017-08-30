Notts girl ‘spiked’ at festival left shaken

An Eastwood girl is urging festival-goers to be more aware after she believes her drink was spiked at a music festival.

21-year-old Loren Froggatt attended the Leeds Festival at the weekend with her fiancé, Adam Collins, and was looking forward to enjoying seeing the top musicians, but instead spent time suffering in her tent.

Loren believes that someone spiked her drink at the festival while she was distracted.

She said: “It was about 9pm and I’d had about a bottle of wine throughout the day.

“As I was waiting outside the main arena, a man approached me and asked to borrow a lighter. I think that’s when it happened.

“I remember feeling suddenly quite dizzy, and after that my mind just goes completely blank.

“Once back at the tent Adam said my eyes kept rolling into the back of my head, I urinated myself, lost control of my jaw and tongue, started vomiting white frothy bile - I then went on to lose consciousness twice.”

Her fiancé Adam, 24, a trained first aider, said: “At first I thought she was just a bit drunk, so I just carried her back to our tent.

“But then she just started really struggling to walk. When we got back to the tent, she started going into a seizure, and her jaw was just going back and forward.

“I put her in the recovery position, but she could not stay there, and she ended up choking on her own vomit, so I picked her up and lent her forward when she was being sick. When she stopped being sick I was helping her drink as much water as possible.

“I did not want to leave her, even for a second, and I didn’t want to shout as it would have panicked her. So I stayed with her and after about three hours she went to sleep. It was a traumatic thing to go, through.”

The next morning Loren woke up feeling “very sore” and scared it would happen again, she now wants to raise awareness about how harmful spiking can be.

She said: “I just want to raise awareness out there about how dangerous drugs are and how careful you have got to be.

“Do not take your eye of your drink even for a second. I completely understand that there are people out there that want to experiment with illegal substances, but they are illegal for a reason.

“If I wasn’t in such good health my situation could have been much worse, and if it was not for my fiancé then I don’t think I would be here to report it and try to spread awareness.”

A spokesman for Festival Republic, which runs the festival, said: “We are glad to hear that Loren has made a report to police with the allegation. In a similar situation, we would advise speaking to the nearest member of staff immediately.

“All of our 1,500 security, stewards and campsite staff on duty can reach medical control immediately for assistance and appropriate tests.”

Thanks to Nottinghamshire Post.