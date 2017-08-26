Nottinghamshire police officer dismissed from force after he admitted to voyeurism

A Nottinghamshire detective constable has been handed a suspended sentence and dismissed from the police force after he admitted to four offences of voyeurism.

The officer had been suspended from duty on July 8 in relation to a criminal investigation conducted by Leicestershire Police.

The unnamed officer was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to four offences of voyeurism at Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday July 31.

A gross misconduct hearing was held on Friday August 25 at Nottinghamshire Police’s Force Headquarters, Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

The detective constable, who was based on a regional collaborative unit, was dismissed without notice.

In the private hearing, the officer faced allegations of gross misconduct with regard to breaching the standards of professional behaviour.

The allegations related to his integrity, discreditable conduct and off duty conduct.