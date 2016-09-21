Nottinghamshire parents urged to apply for free school meals

Parents and carers of children who qualify for free school meals are being asked to register for them to enable their school to access funding.

Regardless of free school meals being available for all infant-aged children, Nottinghamshire County Council is urging parents and carers of both infant and older children who receive one of the qualifying benefits to register for free school meals.

Doing this will mean their child’s school can claim pupil premium from the Government – additional funding given to publicly-funded schools to raise the attainment of disadvantaged pupils and close the gap between them and their peers.

To find out if you qualify, go to www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals or call 0300 500 8080.