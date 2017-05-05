NOTTINGHAMSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTION RESULTS 2017 LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live blog where we will bring you the results of the 2017 Nottinghamshire County Council election.
Voters across the county went to the polls yesterday, May 4, to elect a new county council.
Hello and welcome to our live blog where we will bring you the results of the 2017 Nottinghamshire County Council election.
Voters across the county went to the polls yesterday, May 4, to elect a new county council.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.