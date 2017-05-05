Nottinghamshire County Council election: Conservatives make sweeping gains but fail to win majority

Conservatives have made sweeping gains in Nottinghamshire County Council elections – but have failed to win an overall majority at County Hall.

Labour, which has held control at the authority since its landslide win in 2013, lost a swathe of divisions, but remained strong in its heartlands in Mansfield and Worksop.

The Tories won a total of 31 seats, a gain of ten from 2013’s vote, while Labour fell from 34 to 23.

Ashfield Independents picked up five divisions, while Mansfield Independent Forum will now have four councillors at County Hall.

The Liberal Democrats, Independents and Selston Parish Independents each won one division.

Labour leader Councillor Alan Rhodes, who won Worksop north by 2,000 votes, said: “I am deeply saddened that Labour appear to have lost full control of the county council. But you should never underestimate what a huge privilege it is when people put their trust in you, and I am delighted to have been re-elected despite the seats that have been lost today.

“I like to think this is a reflection of all the hard work I have undertaken for the people of Nottinghamshire, but I am still very grateful.”

More to follow.