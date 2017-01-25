Nottingham Forest fan handed four-year banning order after Derby County post-match incident

A Nottingham Forest fan has been banned from attending football games for four years after being found guilty of being involved in a post-match incident at Derby railway station and in possession of cocaine.

Liam James Evans, 25, was returning from watching Derby County take on Nottingham Forest on December 11 last year.

Evans was part of a larger group when he began shouting abuse, acting aggressively and gesturing to fight Derby county fans who were on the opposite platform at the station.

When officers intervened and asked Evans to stop, he became abusive and aggressive towards officers, threatened them with violence then resisted arrest.

Evans, of Felstead Road, Nottingham, was also found in possession of cocaine and and was subsequently charged with public order and possession of a class A drug.

After being found guilty at an earlier hearing, on Evans appeared before Derby Crown Court on January 6 for sentencing where he was handed a four-year football banning order and ordered to pay a fine of £833, a victim surcharge of £83 and court costs of £85.

Police Constable James Davies said: “Evans’ behaviour was intimidating, threatening and completely unacceptable.”