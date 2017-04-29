No flash required: ‘belfie’ trend sees backsides bared at beauty spots

Feeling confident enough to take a ‘belfie’? That’s a bum selfie if you don’t already know and it’s the latest selfie taking trend to come from Instagram.

Launched by Cheeky Exploits to “make the world a happier place through butts”, the page already has nearly 85,000 followers and is just shy of 200 bare bums on their account. If you’re tempted to take your selfie images to a whole new level, you’ll need to be brave enough to get that derrière out in public – just make sure no one’s watching or you’ll end up being done for indecent exposure.