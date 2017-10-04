New training college to open in Mansfield town centre

A new branch of Independent Training College is to be opened in Mansfield town centre, offering much-needed courses and qualifications.

The college, which will be located on Nottingham Road, is part of the strategic growth plans for the ITS (Independent Training Services) Group, which is based in Barnsley.

ITS prides itself on focusing on the individual, whether you are a learner, trainee, apprentice or employee, and in delivering qualifiations specifically tailored to your needs or career.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new branch on Mansfield,” said Dr Chris Payne, chief executive officer for Independent Training College.

“We are confident that we can work well with those looking to further their education and with businesses looking for effective workforce-development solutions.

“We are also very passionate about our LEAP (Learn, Earn, Achieve and Progress) philosophy, which helps to change the lives of students.”

Among the services that will be available at the college are apprenticeships for firms wanting to embark on a recruitment drive, and adult education programmes focusing on improving English and maths skills.

There will also be career guidance and advice, via workshops, mock interview days, industry days and individual sessions, plus a study programme aimed mainly at 16-to-18-year-olds.

“The local community is invited to visit the new site and to meet the team,” said Dr Payne. “Our doors are open for anybody.”