New qualifications ensure gift-wrapped service at Pellacraft

If you do business with the Mansfield-based gifts and promotional merchandise company, Pellacraft, you should be sure of a professional service.

For four of its employees have gained industry-recognised qualifications as part of a structured training programme.

Three of the quartet, Rebecca Coles, who works in marketing, and sales duo Shantelle Hall and Louise Henshaw, have completed the Trained in Professional Merchandise qualification, while Abbi Walkman has gained her Certificate in Promotional Merchandise.

The qualifications have been created and issued by the British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA) is in a bid to professionalise the whole industry. And Sam Pella, a director at Pellacraft, is sure they will give the firm a huge boost.

“Our business has grown significantly over the last 12 months, and this further proves that we are committed to continuously developing and providing our customers with the best possible service,” said Sam.

“I am delighted that the dedication and hard work of the four girls has paid off. The BPMA’s educational programmes are a fantastic way to learn the fundamental aspects of the promotional industry.”

Pellacraft, based on the Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate, is an award-winning supplier of promotional items, such as mugs and pens, business gifts and corporate gifts.

It was founded in 1981 by Stephen Pella, who expanded his original business concept of crafting gifts from coal. His daughters, Sam and Nicola, now run the firm, which has acquired a highly-regarded reputation. Among its customers are blue-chip companies, trade unions and membership organisations, as well as individual traders.

The firm has been a member of the BPMA for 25 years and so was keen to take advantage of the new training courses in which the employees had to earn credit points in various subjects, such as customer service, ethics and marketing. Pellacraft hopes other members of staff will now attenpt to earn similar accreditation.