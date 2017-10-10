New plans submitted for training ground

An application has been made to vary plans for Mansfield Town’s new training centre at Pleasley.

The proposed plan for playing fields and a new modern pavilion with changing rooms, and parking for over 50 vehicles, has already been approved at Woburn Lane Playing Fields.

Mansfield District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the plan to be built at Woburn Lane in Pleasley, in April calling it a ‘great community asset’.

Incorporating changing rooms, communal facilities, three full-size pitches and one half-size pitch, the pavilion itself will cover one square kilometre.

The club has made an application to Mansfield District Council to vary condition two (approved drawings) to be varied in accordance with the revised site layout plan, floor plans and elevations; and condition 10 (parking areas) to be varied in accordance with the revised drawings.

The plans include construction of an artificial grass pitch with lighting and perimeter fence; a part two storey part single storey pavilion building providing changing rooms and communal facilities; provision of 52 car parking spaces with associated hard and soft landscaping.

Endorsing the existing plans in April Coun Martin Wright on the planning committee said: “It’s been a long time coming. This will be a great community asset. Players from schools will be able to come and probably even train with players from the football club. Whether you’re a supporter like I am or not, these are professional football players and children are bound to benefit, so I welcome it as a grandparent and a citizen of Mansfield, it’s a good move forward.”