New office plan for Ada house

A run down and empty building - named after a gifted mathematician - is set to get a new lease of life under a £280,000 development plan.

Ada Lovelace House in Urban Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield - will create 1,658 square foot of space for digital and creative businesses under a new scheme.

The building was named after Ada Lovelace, who is often regarded as the first ever computer programmer.

The project will be jointly funded by D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership and Ashfield District Council.

D2N2 is the Local Enterprise Partnership for Nottinghamshire and works with businesses, local authorities, skills and training providers, to boost its area’s economy.

Currently in a state of disrepair, the building will be transformed into seven high-quality office spaces, with shared communal space and open-plan meeting areas.

Built in 1933 as council offices, the site has more recently been used by Nottinghamshire Police and was mooted as the site of a new leisure centre.

However, it is now unoccupied. Plans for the works have been approved and the refurbishment could be completed as early as spring of this year.

David Ralph, Chief Executive of the D2N2 LEP, said: “There is a clear appetite for small business space in Ashfield and the Ada Lovelace House redevelopment will be a means to help meet that need.”

Ashfield District Council hopes that creative and digital businesses as well as new graduate start-ups will be attracted to the site and boost jobs in the area.

Councillor Don Davis, portfolio holder for regeneration at Ashfield District Council, said: “The redevelopment of Ada Lovelace House represents a fantastic addition to Kirkby town centre and to the Ashfield District as a whole.

“The high-quality office space resulting from this project will greatly help to encourage new business to locate right in the heart of the town – creating jobs and boosting the economy for the people of Kirkby and Ashfield.”