New-look pizza and carvery restaurant opens after refurbishment

A restaurant has opened its doors for the first time after undergoing a refurbishment - creating new jobs.

The Young Vanish Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, on The Hill, Glapwell, opened to customers on Friday, November 3 after a three week closure.

Twelve new jobs have been created at the former Crown Carvery.

Speaking about the conversion, general manager, Martin Briggs, said: “We’re excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming people to come and see what Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about.

“The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone.”