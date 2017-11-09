New-look Idlewells Market is almost completed

Excitement is mounting among traders and shoppers alike ahead of the completion of the new-look Idlewells Market in Sutton.

The popular indoor market, situated within Idlewells Shopping Centre at the heart of the town, has been undergoing major refurbishment works that will reshape its layout and improve the choice for shoppers.

New stalls and fittings are already in place, while a spectacular, new atrium now floods light into the market’s central area, creating a space almost unrecognisable from its previous condition.

It has cost Ashfield District Council more than £400,000 to refurbish the market, which boasts about 60 stalls and attracts an average of 25,000 shoppers every week.

The deputy leader of the council, Coun Don Davis, said: “It’s fantastic to see the vision starting to become a reality. The fresh redevelopment will mean improved retail options and now is a great time to come down, see how it’s shaping up and welcome our fantastic traders in their new environment.”

New and existing traders are busy moving into their fresh, permanent positions and with Christmas approaching, shoppers are being urged to pay the market a visit to stock up for the festive season.

Two existing traders who have moved into their new positions are Richard and Emma’s Books and Tony’s Café.

Richard and Emma Heath, who pride themselves on their excellent customer-service, stock a wide range of fairly-priced books and puzzles and are excited about the future of the market.

“We feel the market is much more spacious now,” Richard said, “The new atrium makes the hall lighter and brighter, and provides a nice ambience for traders and shoppers”.

Tony Day has been trading at Idlewells Market for more than 30 years, and he also commended the makeover project, saying he was thrilled for the future of Idlewells.

Tony said, “We welcome the investment that Ashfield District Council has made in the market, and we are really excited for when it is finished. It’s really positive for Sutton.

“We completely refitted the café when it re-opened in September with a new colour scheme and tables and chairs. The café is looking great and our customers love it.”