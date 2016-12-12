New Lidl store set to create 40 local jobs at Shirebrook

A total of 40 jobs are to be created for local people with the opening of a new Lidl store in Shirebrook.

Bolsover District Council has approved plans for the store, which will be a regeneration boost for the town.

It will be built on a ‘brownfield’ (previously used) site at land on Portland Road that had been earmarked for another supermarket development.

The council heard that the 1,424 square-metres store, with 122 car-parking spaces, would be warmly welcomed by Shirebrook residents, who sent in 34 letters of support.

A Lidl spokesman said the company planned to begin work on building the store early in the New Year, with a view to it opening in time for Christmas 2017.