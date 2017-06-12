New Lidl could create 40 jobs

A new Lidl store could be built on the site of a former Sutton factory and create 40 jobs plans have revealed.

An application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to put the shop on land between Mansfield Road and Eastfield Side.

The new 2,125 sqm discount store could include 149 car parking spaces with a sales area of 1,324 sqm.

The application site comprises the former Courtaulds Hosiery Factory site , on vacant brownfield land directly to the south of the B6023 Mansfield Road .

The areas to the east and west of the site are predominantly commercial in nature and characterised by warehousing and industrial premises.

Dracotts car dealership and the Oddfellows pub are to the west of the site fronting Mansfield Road.

The remainder of the former factory site is currently being developed for residential dwellings by Peverill Homes.

The site falls under the ownership of Peverill Homes . Lidl currently have an agreement with Peveril Homes to purchase the site subject to gaining planning permission.

Lidl has undertaken a public exhibition including the delivery of 2080 leaflets to surrounding residential addresses with a public exhibition was held

In a statement, the applicant Lidl UK GmbH said the proposed store would employ up to 40 staff in store, adding “Lidl offer many different career paths and opportunities within the retail centre. These include managerial and administrative positions in addition to store assistants and cashiers.”

It adds: “The proposal comprises the development of a vacant undeveloped and underused site and will provide a new discount site in Sutton.

“The proposal will improve customer choice and enhance the shopping experience for shoppers within this area and the neighbourhood area.”

There will be a positive economic impact as a result of new employment and increased earnings in the local area.

To minimise any disturbance to neighbouring residents and landowners, Lidl stores have only one or two dedicated deliveries per day with all goods carried in individual temperature controlled units which remove the need for noisy air conditioning units on delivery vehicles.

Existing access to the site via Mansfield Road will be retained in part and widened with the existing wall to be removed to improve visibility.

The building will be of a contemporary design featuring a single height glazed entrance . The new store will provide a dedicated in-store bakery along with welfare facilities for staff and customers.

I daid the development proposal will provide a contemporary building design complimentary to the visual character of the local area.