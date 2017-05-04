New laws restrict sale of e-cigarettes in Nottinghamshire

Sellers of e-cigarettes and e-liquids in Nottinghamshire are being informed of new rules restricting the sale of products coming into force.

The new regulations are being brought into affect on May 20 and ensure -

• all e-cigarettes and e-liquids must be registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

• e-cigarette tanks be restricted to a capacity of no more than 2ml, refill containers restricted to a maximum capacity of 10ml and strength of e-liquids restricted to no more than 20 mg/ml

• nicotine containing products be required to be child resistant and tamper evident

• new labelling and warning requirements are adhered to, including the health warning ‘this product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance’

• the banning of certain additives such as the stimulants caffeine and taurine or colourings.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team sent letters to shops in the county that sell e-cigarettes and e-liquids outlining the forthcoming changes last year and is shortly sending a reminder letter.

Claudine White, Trading Standards manager, said: “The changes should help to create a level playing field for all sellers and help consumers get a consistent product whilst hopefully removing a lot of potentially unsafe products from the legal market.

“While shops may be aware of the changes, those who make or sell e-cigarettes or e-liquids online via social media, auction sites or from their own website need to be aware that they apply to them, too.”