New gin bar could open in Mansfield

A former beauty salon could be transformed into a bar selling gin from all over the world.

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council to turn a nail bar and beauty salon into a gin bar and cafe.

Giustin Valvona, who submitted the application, promised to return the building on Albert Street to its "former glory".

The venture could also create at least two new jobs in the area.

The planning application was validated on Monday (October 9).

Writing to the council, Mr Valvona said: "I intend opening a café and gin bar. It will provide specialised coffee and tea and a large selection of gins from all around the world.

"I feel there are lots of parking facilities nearby carparks and St Peters retail park. I think most of the custom will be walk by.

"The property will be turned into its former glory with exposed brick, stone work and wooden beams, I intend to tile the courtyard with reclaimed tiles.

"I currently own two business in Mansfield employing 15 staff and this new venture will employ 2-3 new staff immediately.

"I am not only an experienced businessman but have previous experience in renovating similar commercial premises sympathetically within the area, I am also qualified to city and guilds

level in the catering and licenced trade industry and have held alcohol licences."