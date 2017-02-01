New DIY store to open in Mansfield

A new DIY store has opened its doors in Mansfield.

Hall-Fast, is located on Anglia Way in Mansfield and stocks 1,400 trade and DIY items, including ironmongery, plumbing, decorating, electrical and gardening essential.

It also sells protective equipment and workwear from leading brands like Snickers, Dickies, and Helly Hansen.

The store opening hours are Monday to Friday 8.30am until 5pm but if there is the demand then this could be extended to the weekend.

Hall-Fast is a family run business that was set up in August 2006.

Owner Malcolm Hall MBE said: “We have never supplied to the general public before so it’s a bit of a new sector for us, if it works then we will be adding to our standard stocked ranges to ensure that we stock exactly what our customers want, over the next few weeks new ranges will be added to the workwear and PPE area in the shop and there will be an open day in February.”