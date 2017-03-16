New chief executive for Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust has appointed a new chief executive.

Richard Mitchell, will join the Trust from University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust where he is presently the deputy chief executive and chief operating Officer.

He has also previously worked at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

John Macdonald, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Chair, said: “This latest appointment completes the substantive Executive leadership team, and so this is a real milestone for us as we continue on our journey towards becoming an outstanding Trust.

“Richard’s skills, experience and passion for delivering sustainable improvement are perfect to support us on our journey. He has an excellent track record of leading major change within the NHS, and clearly exhibits the values that we hold dear at Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

“Peter Herring will continue in post as Chief Executive until Richard starts with us. Peter should be proud to be handing over what is now an increasingly well-performing, stable organisation thanks to his leadership and the hard work of all Trust staff over the past 18 months.”

Mr Mitchell said: “I have already met a number of staff, patients, Governors and members of the Board and I am very much looking forward to joining the Sherwood Forest Hospitals team. Staff at the Trust should be really proud of the significant improvements achieved, and I look forward to leading the Trust on its journey to outstanding, building on the good work of Peter Herring and his team, and working collaboratively with healthcare partners.”