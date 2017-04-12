New cafe opens to revitalise Titchfield Park’s pavilion

The pavilion at Titchfield Park is back in use with the opening of an attractive, new cafe.

The Titchfield Teahouse has taken over the Mansfield District Council premises. And as summer approaches, it is promising a richly varied menu ranging from sandwiches for lunch and afternoon teas to ice creams and home-made cakes.

The cafe, which is being run by the same company that operates The Teahouse at Carr Bank Park in Mansfield, is open seven days a week, from 10 am to 6pm (4 pm in the winter).

On its first day, it received the official thumbs up from the Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsop, and from Coun Andrew Tristram, of the council, who said: “It is fantastic, welcome addition to our award-winning park, and is perfect for visitors.”

The cafe has a veranda with outdoor seating, overlooking the park’s multi-use games area, and its toilets are available to the public free of charge during opening times.

The Titchfield Teahouse is also available for private hire for a maximum of 40 people. Manager Luke Thomas said: “It’s ideal for children’s parties or baby christenings. We expect to do a lot of takeaway trade too. Our daily menu also includes home-made soups, toasties and baked potatoes.”