New Aldi store will create 25 new jobs

Aldi UK has confirmed that its new store in Sutton in Ashfield will create 25 full and part time jobs when it opens on May 25.

The new 1,350 sqm store on Mansfield Road is one of 70 Aldi is opening nationally this year, and will be the 2nd store in the town and the 17th store in Nottinghamshire.

It will have 522 car parking spaces shared with other retailers.

The company is recruiting now for the new positions at its Mansfield Road store.

Victoria North, area manager at Aldi Mansfield Road, said: “We are getting ready to open our new store in May and are looking forward to getting to know our local customers.

“One of the most exciting things about a new store opening is surprising people that haven’t shopped at Aldi before with the quality and low prices of our award-winning products. “

The new store will be open from 8am until 10pm every day apart from Sunday, when it opens from 10am to 4pm.