National award for student who is role model for women in building industry

A trailblazing construction student at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield is hoping to build a successful career after winning a national award.

Elizabeth Findlay, 20, was nominated by her tutors, who said she was a role model for women in the construction industry, and praised her energy and enthusiasm.

Her accolade came at the annual awards hosted by the further-education qualifications provider. the Business and Technical Education Council (BTEC), at a glittering ceremony in London.

Elizabeth, who lives in Ripley, Derbyshire, was named BTEC construction student of the year and was treated to a lunch reception in Parliament with MPs as part of her prize.

“I can’t begin to describe how privileged I feel,” she said. “I always strive for the best, so to be recognised in such a way gives me immense pride.

“I couldn’t have achieved this without the constant help and support of my tutors, Adam Thompson and Lynsey Hanson. Both are amazing.”

Elizabeth, who is studying for a BTEC level 3 extended diploma in construction and the built environment, is passionate about building design and surveying. She has achieved distinction star grades and won several awards during her time at the college. She plans to go on to study construction management and property development, as well as continue working for her current employer, Keepmoat Homes, as a trainee site-manager.

A second West Notts student, 21-year-old Ben Talbot, scooped a highly-commended award at the ceremony.