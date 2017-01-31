NAMED AND SHAMED: Criminals up in Mansfield court

Here are the latest cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Andrew Hickling, aged 47, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton. Admitted harassment of a woman by using threatening behaviour and criminal damage to a front door on January 21. Community order to undertake alcohol rehabilitation and told to pay compensation of £100 plus £85 costs.

Regan Lee, 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield. Admitted assaulting another on two occasions. Committed to custody for 12 weeks and told to pay £115 costs.

Christopher Morton, 47, of Longstone Way, Mansfield. Admitted assault. Handed 14 weeks’ jail, suspended for a year, due to breach while on community order. Five-year restraining order.

George Pritchett, 23, of Lawrence Avenue, Colwick. Admitted assault after beating a man in Mansfield on July 16, 2016. Night-time curfew to remain at his home between the hours of 8pm and 5am until February 25 and told to pay £1,500 compensation and £170 costs.

Ryan Revill, 21, of Cherry Grove, Warsop. Admitted assaulting a man in Warsop by beating him on January 23. Community order to attend 19 days of rehabilitation activity. Also admitted criminal damage after breaking a bedroom door and taking a car without authorised consent, driving without a licence and insurance.

Toni Lapko, 24, of Mill Close, Huthwaite. Admitted racially aggravated harassment of a taxi driver by using threatening behaviour, and assaulting a police officer by beating them. Four-week curfew to remain at home between the hours of 8pm and 6am, and told to pay £170 costs.

Tomas Praunaskas, 31, of Lord Street, Mansfield. Admitted criminal damage and assaulting a woman by beating her. Community order with rehabilitation activities and told to pay £170 costs.

Mohammed Gagarawa, 41, of Columbia Street Huthwaite. Found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her and sending threatening text messages while subject to a non-molestation order. Twelve weeks’ jail, suspended for a year, and given a restraining order. Told to pay £75 compensation and £400 costs.

Billie Radford, 21, of Pleasley Road, Sutton. Found guilty of assaulting two people in Sutton on August 5, 2016. Six-month curfew to remain at home between the hours of 9pm and 7am and told to pay £150 compensation and £1,000 costs.

Claire Radford, 42, of Pleasley Road, Sutton. Found guilty of assault in Sutton on August 5. Six-month curfew and told to pay £50 compensation and £1,000 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Dean Coupe, 37, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield. Using a TV without a licence. Fined £40 and told to pay £150 costs.

Jason Hall, 25, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. Breaching the Environmental Protection Act after mishandling controlled waste. Fined £140 and told to pay costs of £400.38.

Tomasz Abramowicz, 34, of Chaucery Street, Mansfield. Admitted using threatening behaviour towards a woman on November 24 and fined £200 plus £115 costs. Also admitted failure to provide a breathalyser sample. Restraining order issued for one year and disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £100.

Reece Fraser, 18, of Fritchery Court, Mansfield. Admitted criminal damage of a Volkswagen Passat, Mercedes CL, Ford Focus, Ford Ka and Fiat Punto on July 24, 2016. Told to pay compensation of £500.

Benjamin Moss, 29, of Mansfield Road, Blidworth. Admitted possession of cannabis on October 23. Fined £80 and told to pay £115 costs. Drugs to be destroyed.

Callum Raven, 25, of no fixed abode. Admitted breaching conditions of community order after original convictions of assaulting two people and criminal damage at in Ravenshead. Six weeks’ jail, suspended for a year.

MOTORING

Adam Conway, 35, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton. Admitted driving while disqualified in Pleasley Road, Skegby, on September 6. Eight weeks’ jail, due to being sixth driving offence since disqualification, and told to pay £115 costs. Also disqualified from driving for 12 months after being found without a licence or insurance.

Ryan Davis, 26, of Pine Close, Kirkby. Admitted failure to stop after an accident and driving without insurance. Disqualified for 12 months, fined £180 and told to pay £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge..

Nicholas Mitchell, 55, of Wood Lane, Horsley Woodhouse. Admitted speeding in a 30mph zone in Huthwaite on March 30. Fined £50, told to pay £105 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Simms, 20, of Mayfield Street, Kirkby. Admitted riding a motorbike without a licence or appropriate insurance on June 15. Fined £231, told to pay £115 costs and six points on licence.

Josh Hale, 25, of Clumber Street, Kirkby. Admitted driving over the alcohol limit at McDonald’s, Sutton, on January 6. Fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months..

Alexu Kulek, 25, of Blackwell Road, Huthwaite. Admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit on October 26. Also admitted driving without insurance. Disqualified from driving for 20 months and told to pay fines and court costs totalling £535.

Monika Tomaczewcka, 35, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse. Admitted failure to provide a breathalyser test on November 5. Disqualified for 29 months, 100 hours of community work, and told to pay £525 costs.

Sharon Burton, 47, of Dale Lane, Blidworth. Guilty of driving without insurance on June 21. Fined £125 and six points on licence. Told to pay £115 costs.

Neil Campion, 62, of Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield. Admitted speeding in a 30mph zone. Fined £188 and licence endorsed with three points.

Diane Alliss, 44, of Meadow Bank, South Normanton. Fined £120 for speeding in a 50mph zone, Licence endorsed with three points and told to pay £105 costs.

THEFT

Richard Norris, 47, of Fourth Avenue, Forest Town. Found guilty of stealing an electric bicycle worth £1,000 from Sherwood Pines Cycle Workshop on October 12, 2016. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months and told to pay £1,000 compensation.

Daniel Bills, 30, of The Hill, Kirkby. Admitted stealing meat to the value of £25.25 from Aldi on January 21. Jailed for 14 days after offending while on licence, and told to pay £25.25 compensation.

Daniel Walker, 40, of Simpson Road, Mansfield. Admitted stealing alcohol and other items after trespassing into a garage in Brick Kiln Lane. Committed to prison for 18 weeks due to being on licence and non-compliance with community orders. Told to pay £360 compensation.

Richard Talbot, 30, of no fixed abode. Admitted stealing a coffee machine worth £71.90 from B&M Bargains, Mansfield, on October 4. Committed to prison for 22 weeks after offending while on a suspended sentence.

Tina Fokes, 41, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield. Admitted fraud after using a stolen bank card and bought food, drink and tobacco in McDonald’s and Asda, totalling £49.09. Given a three-month curfew to remain at home between the hours of 9pm and 8am, monitored by electronic tag. Also told to pay compensation of £9.67.

Vijay Selvam, 26, of Birkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom. Admitted stealing a BMW 3 Series from LH Motors in Mansfield on February 22, 2016. Handed a community order to undertake 120 hours unpaid work in the community, and told to pay compensation of £3,000.

Nathan Ford, 26, of no fixed abode. Admitted stealing aftershave from Boots in St Peter’s Retail Park on two separate occasions - totalling £551. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and to pay the full value in compensation. Also admitted stealing speakers from B&M Bargains on two separate occasions.

Liam Gilbert, 24, of Victoria Street, Sutton. Admitted stealing make up to the value of £689 from Wilko, Alfreton, on August 14. Committed to prison for 15 weeks due to failure to present himself to court, and told to pay compensation of £345 plus £310 costs.