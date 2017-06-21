Murder probe underway after teenage girl found dead in Mansfield

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 17-year-old girl's body was found at a house in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Foston Close on the Oak Tree estate at 1.45am this morning amid concerns for her safety.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is to be questioned by officers.

"Detectives are conducting their inquires with Crime Scene Investigation colleagues at the scene.

"Despite the investigation being in its early stages, this is believed to be an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

"If you have any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of June 21."