Murder investigation launched after 66-year-old man dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a 66-year-old man has died.

Police and ambulance were called to a house in Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 9.10pm last night (Monday, June 5).

A 66-year-old man with serious injuries was tended to before being taken to King’s Mill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is to be interviewed by officers.

An investigation is in its early stages, however, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and are not searching for anyone else.

If you have any information that may assist call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of June 5.