Mum’s superstar business stems from tragic death

A fundraising idea after a tragic death has blossomed into a business that is bringing celebrity names to Mansfield and helping charities.

Mum-of-three Laura Hemmings, with support from husband Jamie, runs Superstar Speakers, which has attracted stars such as Sir Geoff Hurst, Paul Gascoigne, Frank Bruno, Alan Shearer, Ricky Hatton and Roberto Duran to the town.

The business originated from the murder of 27-year-old Forest Town man Jonathan Turner in May 2011. Jonathan was a close friend of Laura and Jamie, but never made it to their wedding because he was attacked near the Vibe Club in Mansfield only a few weeks before.

Along with other friends, they decided to hold a fundraising event for Jonathan’s family and raised about £32,000 for charity. It made them realise how good they were at organising events and how much they loved helping people, and so the seeds of Superstar Speakers were sown.

So well is the business doing that it has moved from Laura and Jamie’s home to premises within the furniture business of FA Henshaw on Stockwell Gate, where they can showcase the memorabilia and photos that have been collected from the star visits.

“We wanted to get a good shop front in the town centre,” said Laura. “We are also working with Mansfield Town and have taken a pitchside sponsorship with them.

“We put on a lot of events and we want to help charities stage their events too, using our experience, skills and contacts.”