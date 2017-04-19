Mum-of-five’s unprovoked attack in Worksop pub

A Worksop mum-of-five dragged her brother’s ex-girlfriend off a barstool by the hair and kicked her in a long-standing dispute, a court heard.

Deborah Handshaw launched the unprovoked attack in the Swan Inn, on Castle Street, Worksop, on March 4, while shouting abuse.

Her victim felt something hit her on the back of the head, before she was pulled to the floor and kicked, said Judith Kirkham, prosecuting, and she was left with a bump on the head and a cut above her right eye.

Handshaw, 36, of Furnival Street, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe read a letter Handshaw gave him which explained the victim had been in a relationship with her brother which ended years ago, but since then “she has been a constant thorn in your extended family’s life.”

“On this particular night, you saw red,” he told her.

“I do accept that you have five children and you tell them not to use violence.”

He said this was an “unprovoked attack” on licensed premises while Handshaw was in drink, which “could have led to serious injury”.

District judge Taaffe fined her £200 and ordered her to pay £100 compensation, with £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.