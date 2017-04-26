Mum drove drunk and dangerously with young son in Forest Town

A mum drove drunk and dangerously with her ten-year-old son in the car before she was arrested in Forest Town, a court has heard.

A motorist followed Amanda Lee’s Ford Fiesta to the Asda car park, on Old Mill Lane, because he was so concerned about the manner of her driving, at 9.45pm, on April 7.

“He describes a number of instances of dangerous driving,” said Leanne Townshend, prosecuting.

“Near misses of the curb and crossing the white line.”

She said Lee told police she had “one glass of something alcoholic and some shandies.”

But a breath test revealed she had 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Lee, 42, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

The court heard she was banned from driving with excess alcohol, in May 2012, for 32 months.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said the mum-of-three works full time at Asda, and she had begun using alcohol to cope in 2012.

She takes medication for anxiety and depression.

Magistrate Dennis Banner told Lee: “This is a high reading and it is within five years of a high reading. A member of the public saw you driving dangerously. Your young son was a passenger. It just beggars belief.”

Lee was sent to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was banned for 50 months.

She was also ordered to carry out 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address thinking skills and alcohol misuse.

She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.