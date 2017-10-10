Multi-million pound retail plans could create hundreds of jobs in Bolsover

Hundreds of jobs could be created in Bolsover if plans for a new retail development are passed.

Rothstone Estates wants to build a mid-sized foodstore and four smaller units on the site of Sherwood Lodge where Bolsover District Council's offices used to be based

The proposals promise to create up to 200 new full and part-time jobs with around 50 roles created during construction.

A spokesman for Rothstone Estates said: "Rothstone Estates is currently in active discussions with potential occupiers for the proposed foodstore unit and four smaller units.

"We will be able to announce an occupier for the foodstore and four smaller retail units in due course."

Supermarket giant Morrisons bought the site in 2014.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "We are keen to see the site redeveloped and are working closely with Rothstone Estates to achieve this."

Before submitting a planning application to the district council, Rothstone Estates is seeking feedback from residents on the proposals

A public exhibition will be held in the Bolsover Assembly Hall on Hill Top, Bolsover, between noon and 7.30pm on Friday.

Members of the development team will be on hand to answer any questions and discuss the plans.

Mark Rothery, managing director of Rothstone Estates, said: "Local people will know that a planning approval already exists for a single large supermarket and petrol station on this site.

"We've taken a fresh look at this and to reflect changes in the retail market we are instead proposing a new mid-sized foodstore and four further retail units. We are no longer proposing a petrol station.

"This is a prominent site in the centre of Bolsover and our proposals could see a significant multi-million pound investment into the town.

"We're keen to hear what people think about the proposals and we would also be interested to know what retailers local people think Bolsover needs to occupy the additional four smaller units.

"We would like to deliver new retail space in Bolsover which complements and adds to the existing local businesses in the town.

"I would encourage residents and shoppers to come along to the public consultation, see the proposals and speak to the development team."

The proposed development would be connected into the existing footpath network and would provide more than 200 car parking spaces. This would encourage shoppers to visit other shops and services in the town centre.

The planned scheme would be accessed by vehicle via Town End and Oxcroft Lane.

For further information about the proposals and the public exhibition, people can contact 0800 089 0362 or email tamsyn.strange@resolvepublicaffairs.co.uk.