MP slams thieves who raided air ambulance shop

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero has visited a Sutton charity shop that has been raided by thieves three times in the last eight weeks to lend her support to the good cause.

The MP spoke to staff from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance after its Sutton shop was broken into, two safes ripped out and much-needed cash for the charity taken.

The shop, on Market View, has been forced to close until further notice because the premises need to be made more secure.

A planning application for the installation of metal shutters is set to be submitted to Ashfield District Council by the charity.

Ms De Piero has written to the council requesting that the planning process is speeded up so the shop can open again as soon as possible.

She said: “It is absolutely shocking that this shop has been broken into so many times in such a short space of time.

“The people of Sutton support this shop very generously with their time, money and donations, but these mindless acts have undone a lot of that hard work.

“The people who have committed these heartless crimes need to be caught so I would urge anyone who knows anything to go to the police.”

All of the money raised by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance goes towards funding the more than £2m annual costs of keeping its helicopter flying.

The air ambulance is a dedicated helicopter emergency medical service which serves Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, treating seriously injured people and transporting them to hospital in a fraction of the time it takes by road.