MP’s Christmas cards designed by 12-year-old Kirkby schoolgirl

An eyecatching festive design created by an 12-year-old schoolgirl has been chosen by Kirkby’s MP for her official Christmas card.

Every year, Gloria De Piero invites youngsters from schools across Ashfield to put their artistic talents to the test and come up with drawings for her personal Christmas cards.

And the colourful paper snowman collage of Hazel Clark, who goes to Bracken Hill School, beat off the opposition this time, edging out dozens of other praiseworthy Christmas creations to win the hotly-contested competition.

“Hazel’s snowman card stood out because of the bold colours and the excellent craftsmanship,” said Ms De Piero, who presented the winner with a professionally produced copy of her card. Hazel is also to receive a certificate to honour her achievement.

The entries were judged by a panel headed by the Labour MP and also including Vic Handley, from the Pinxton-based engineering firm Van Elle, which sponsors the competition, and ‘Mansfield and Ashfield Chad’ content editor Andy Done-Johnson.

Hazel’s design has now been printed on to Ms De Piero’s cards and is being sent out to people, organisations and businesses across Ashfield and beyond in the run-up to Christmas.

Her success delighted her family so much that her mum, Verity Timms, and her stepdad, Chris Woodhouse, also attended the presentation ceremony, along with Ms De Piero, Mr Handley and Bracken Hill’s art teacher, Emma Gladwin. The school continued the festive theme by holding its Christmas fair last Friday evening.

The MP added: “I was so impressed by the quality of the designs submitted and the artistic skills displayed. We have lots of very talented children in Ashfield. and they made it very difficult to select a winner. A big thankyou goes out to everyone who entered the competition, and also to Van Elle for its continued support.”

A runner-up from each school that entered the competition was also chosen by the judges, and their designs have been printed on the back of Ms De Piero’s cards

Ms De Piero runs similar initiatives in other areas of her Parliamentary constituency, including Eastwood, where the winner was 11-year-old schoolgirl Hope Hamilton.