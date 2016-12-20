MP’s Christmas card competition

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer met the winner of his annual Christmas card competition on Monday.

Nine-year-old Ebony Morrison, from the Parkgate Academy in Ollerton, was presented with a book token, chocolates and a canvass print of her winning entry.

Mr Spencer said: “Ebony’s entry was my favourite out of several hundred entries from primary schools across the constituency.

Runners up included Aaron Jayes, from Holgate Primary School, Amy Richards from Forest View Junior School and Ashton Jelley from Samuel Barlow Primary School.