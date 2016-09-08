MP Dennis Skinner to star in documentary

Over the last two years filmmakers from Liverpool have been working on documentary, Nature of The Beast. starring Bolsover MP, Dennis Skinner.

Director Daniel Draper, already a supporter of Dennis Skinner, had the idea for the documentary after interviewing Dennis for a previous project.

With Dennis on board, the small team was assembled including his producing partner and editor Christie Allanson, and friend and DOP Allan Melia.

Filming began around the country, funded out of their own pockets and donations from the public.

Christie Allanson said: “Being independent and raising the money in this fashion does have its benefits, we were able to construct our narrative and tell Dennis’s story in the way we wanted.

“This artistic freedom has enabled us to create a film with complete freedom, without worrying about mainstream concerns, which may have held our narrative back if we were backed by a corporation or broadcaster. “

The film follows Dennis from early years to modern day, his entry into politics, his high and low points, his rebellions against the party, while naturally highlighting the wit and passion that has earned him the nickname ‘The Beast of Bolsover’.

Woven in to this narrative are more personal moments including Dennis’s schoolboy cross-country days, his love of musicals and the outdoors, his relationship with his family.

Interviews with his four remaining brothers and some of his Bolsover constituents pepper the film and help reveal the unseen side of the man.

Christie added: “Dennis Skinner is often daubed as a “left-wing firebrand” and that is his attraction for many people.

“His unending passion and commitment to fight for the working class, to fight for the miners, to fight for the under-privileged is something to be respected. But there is more to this left-winger than the media portrays.

“Unwelcome on live TV, Dennis Skinner doesn’t mince his words, and this documentary is a personal portrait of one of the country’s most famous politicians.”

Having finished principle photography, the team now need to raise the funds to pay for archive footage, images, and post-production sound.

Christie said: “A Kickstarter campaign is being launched at the end of September and we are hoping to raise the £17,500 needed to complete the film.

“After two years of graft on a shoestring budget, and crew working for free, the money is needed now to pay for necessary post-production costs and to complete and release the film.”

More information can be found at www.dennisskinnerfilm.co.uk, by searching for the film on Facebook, or by following @DSkinnerFilm on Twitter.