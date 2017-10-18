Motorists face more misery over Mansfield road closure

Motorists face further disruption after a major Mansfield road closure was extended.

The A6117 Adamsway had been due to reopen this week, having been shut since April, but the closure has now been extended until at least the end of the month.

Adamsway today, with plenty of work remaining. Picture: Jon Ball.

The road was originally due to be shut from March 27 to October 17, but the start date was pushed back – and now the finish date has as well.

Chris Wiseman, for Via East Midlands, which manages the county’s roads on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “These works are not being undertaken by Via, but by Buckingham Group on behalf of the developer.

“We purely manage the traffic regulation orders surrounding the works,

The road closure on Adamsway. Picture: Jon Ball.

“They’ve requested an extension to the closure that we are currently considering.”

The A6117 Adamsway has been shut from its roundabout with the Lindhurst Lane to its roundabout with the A617 Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route for the construction of a new roundabout to serve the Lindhurst development of more than 1,500 homes being built nearby.

And the MARR route has been reduced to a traffic light-controlled single carriageway through the works, causing lengthy tailbacks to build up in each direction on a daily basis.

Traffic has also built up in Berry Hill as motorists seek to avoid the congestion – leading to complaints from residents about speeding.

A spokesman for The Buckingham Group told the Nottingham Post: “Adamsway is expected to reopen at the end of October and the A617 is also planned to reopen at the end of October.

“There is no definite date yet.”

