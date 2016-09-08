Motorbike and moped thefts spark warning

Police are urging bikers in Mansfield and Ashfield to secure their motorbikes and mopeds following a spate of thefts.

An Aprilia Atlantic 125cc moped was taken from a driveway on Hollington Way, Mansfield, on Sunday, August 28.

On Tuesday, August 30, between 5am and 7am, a quad bike was taken from the garden of a house on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Meanwhile, two bikes were recently taken from a padlocked garage on Harrop White Road, Mansfield. The bikes are a Lexmoto 125cc black moped and a Yamaha.