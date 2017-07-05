More than 170 historic churches to open their doors to public

Fancy a look inside some the county's most beautiful and historic buildings?

More than 170 churches in Nottinghamshire are taking part in Open Churches Weekends.

Some churches will be opening their doors for extra hours and services, while others will be encouraging people to visit with the offer of guided tours, cream teas, exhibitions, tower tours, family history tracing, musical recitals, and much more – one is even offering a beer garden.

The events run over two weekends in the summer, July 8 and 9 and July 22 and 23.

The Revd David McCoulough, Director of Partnerships & Mission in the Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham, said: “I hope these Open Churches weekends will be opportunities to welcome new visitors and old friends and neighbours and to establish the beginnings of new relationships.”

Booklets containing details about every church taking part, and the activities and services they are offering, are available in local churches, libraries and Tourist Information Centres.

Find information on every church taking part, and the events they have planned here