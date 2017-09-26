Mobile speed camera bid

A councillor has welcomed mobile speed cameras in Skegby to stop motorists speeding through the area.

Nottinghamshire County councillor Helen-Ann Smith, the Ashfield Independent Councillor for Sutton North has welcomed mobile speed cameras recently used on streets in Ashfield.

Three speeding hot spots in the district have been targeted by the mobile speed cameras including Stoneyford Road, Skegby (B6028) in coun Smith’s county division.

Coun Smith said: “It’s time that the small minority stop using our roads as a racetrack.”

“Speeding costs lives and whilst the vast majority of drivers are responsible - some aren’t.

“Any sort of deterrent is a welcome one and that’s why mobile speed cameras will be a good deterrent.

“I have been calling for action on Stoneyford Road for some time and whilst this temporary measure will go some way to reassuring residents, we need to do more.

“This is just one area in my division that needs attention and I hope that irresponsible drivers beware.”

Cou Smith has requested speeding is addressed in other areas in her division, including Mansfield Road, Skegby and Fackley Road, Teversal.

She added: “A couple of weeks ago on Mansfield Road a driver lost control at the junction with Pleasley Road and drove straight into a wall - there have been several accidents on that junction and I have asked for a review to be done.”

Stoneyford Road is just one area being monitored by mobile speed cameras.

Sutton Road in Kirkby and Mansfield Road in Sutton are also being watched for speeding.

In 2016 More than 290 people, led by Skegby campaigner Melanie Darrington supported by Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero signed a petition to introduce traffic calming measures on Mansfield Road.

Nottinghamshire County Council announced Mansfield Road was to become a core casualty reduction mobile camera site.

Melanie Darrington said: “I am happy the cameras are there and showing a difference though more are still needed in the area. I would work with anyone who can help with this and all the community can get on board. Residents have worked for several years towards this and it is a great example of a community working together. This road is notorious for speeding and its horrific junctions.”

