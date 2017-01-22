Mobile phone technology helps find missing teen

A Sutton teenager who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked everyone who helped look for Molly Davidson, 19 who was found on Saturday 100 miles from her home

Speaking on Facebook her mum Julie Davidson wrote: “We’ve just turned round on the M1 to return to Edmonton and pick our beautiful daughter Molly up - we can’t thank everyone enough for the support and good wishes we’ve received.”

Mobile phone tracking was used to track Molly.

It is thought she had travelled to London to meet a man she had met online.

t appeared she met a man through Facebook, where he had multiple accounts. They have now been deleted.

Her father said Miss Davidson’s friends told him she and the man had been chatting online for several months.

Her parents had travelled to the north London district to find their daughter.